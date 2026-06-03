Coca-Cola Stock Rises 12.1% YTD: Buy Now or Wait for a Pullback?

The Coca-Cola Company KO has displayed reasonable strength, with its shares rallying 12.1% year to date, outperforming the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and the Consumer Staples sector’s returns of 9.2% and 4.7%, respectively. The company also outpaced the S&P 500’s 11.2% rise. The stock’s momentum reflects investors’ confidence in Coca-Cola’s resilient brand portfolio, solid global demand, disciplined pricing actions and continued focus on revenue growth management.



KO’s defensive business model, strong cash-generation capabilities and steady dividend profile have also supported investor interest amid market volatility. Its ability to sustain demand across sparkling soft drinks, juices, water, sports drinks and ready-to-drink beverages underscores the company’s broad-based strength.

KO’s YTD Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has also outperformed key peers in the year-to-date period, including PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Luckin Coffee Inc. LKNCY. PepsiCo and Luckin Coffee have posted declines of 1% and 2.9%, respectively. Coca-Cola has also fared better than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP 8.4% gain over the same period, underscoring KO’s relative strength and sustained investor confidence.



At its current price of $78.41, the KO stock trades 20% above its 52-week low mark of $65.35 and 5.1% below its 52-week high mark of $82.66.



Coca-Cola is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish sentiment. SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing out short-term fluctuations. This approach also provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction.

Coca-Cola Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Fueling KO Stock’s Recent Momentum?

Coca-Cola’s recent stock momentum has been fueled by a combination of strong operating performance, resilient consumer demand and consistent market-share gains. In the first quarter of 2026, the company delivered 3% volume growth across all operating segments despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, marked by inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. Notably, Coca-Cola extended its streak of overall value-share gains to 20 consecutive quarters, highlighting the strength of its brands and execution capabilities.



The beverage giant continues to benefit from broad-based demand across its portfolio. Trademark Coca-Cola, Fanta, Powerade, BODYARMOR, smartwater and Minute Maid all posted volume growth, while innovation initiatives such as Coca-Cola Cherry Float, Diet Coke Cherry and new Powerade offerings contributed meaningfully to revenue growth.



Another key driver is Coca-Cola’s ability to balance growth and profitability. The company generated 10% organic revenue growth, expanded the operating margin and delivered 18% year-over-year growth in comparable earnings per share. Management also raised its 2026 earnings outlook, reflecting confidence in the business model and its ability to navigate a volatile environment.



Importantly, Coca-Cola’s consumer-centric strategy, anchored in data-driven insights, innovation, digital engagement and strong execution, continues to strengthen brand relevance and support sustainable long-term growth. Combined with its unmatched global distribution network and robust cash-generation capabilities, these strengths have reinforced investor confidence and helped propel KO shares higher.

Estimate Revision Trend for KO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies 3% and 8.7% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for 2027 revenues and earnings suggests 2% and 7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KO’s Premium Valuation

Coca-Cola currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.36X, which positions it at a premium compared with the industry’s average of 18.86X. This adds to investor unease, especially considering its Value Score of F, which suggests it may not be a strong value proposition at current levels.



At 23.36X P/E, Coca-Cola trades at a significant premium to its industry peers like PepsiCo, Luckin Coffee and Keurig Dr Pepper, which trade at more reasonable multiples of 16.04X, 14.83X and 12.69X, all significantly lower than that of KO.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. The company’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial.

How to Play the Stock?

Coca-Cola’s strong year-to-date rally, bullish technical setup and upward EPS estimate revisions reflect solid investor confidence. The company’s resilient portfolio, consistent market-share gains, innovation efforts and strong cash generation support its long-term growth outlook. While KO trades at a premium valuation compared with its industry and peers, the higher multiple appears justified by its brand strength, defensive business model and dependable earnings visibility. Management’s raised outlook further reinforces confidence in its fundamentals.



For investors seeking stability, steady growth and shareholder returns, Coca-Cola remains a compelling buy despite its elevated valuation. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (LKNCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.