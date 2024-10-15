Coca-Cola Stock Crosses 50-Day SMA: What Should You Do Next?

The Coca-Cola Company KO continues to trend up the charts, backed by its strong brand portfolio, investments across the business, innovation and accelerated digital initiatives. Positive market trends have also been aiding KO’s stock momentum. Driven by these trends, the KO stock broke above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) yesterday, indicating the possibility of an uptrend ahead. On Monday, Coca-Cola closed trade at $70.34, surpassing its 50-day SMA of $70.20.



The KO stock trades above its 200-day SMA at the current level, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in KO’s financial health and prospects.



The SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing short-term fluctuations. This approach provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction. This technical strength, coupled with the KO stock's sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and reflects investor confidence in its financial health and growth potential.

Coca-Cola Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



KO shares have demonstrated steady growth in the past year, driven by resilient business trends. In the past year, the shares have rallied as much as 31.6% compared with the broader industry’s 21.8% rise and the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s 14.1% growth.



Coca-Cola's performance is notably stronger than its close competitors, including PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Monster Beverage MNST and Keurig Dr Pepper KDP, which have recorded growth of 9.4%, 6.2% and 28.6%, respectively, in the past year.



The stock’s current price of $70.34 reflects a 4.3% discount from its 52-week high of $73.53, indicating room for growth. The KO stock trades at a 32.2% premium to its 52-week low mark of $53.21.

KO Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



What’s Behind KO Stock’s Momentum?

Coca-Cola remains a dominant force in the beverage industry, with more than 40% of the non-alcoholic beverage market. Its strong market presence, marketing prowess and commitment to innovation have been aiding performance. The company’s more than 4,700 products and 500 brands, ranging from sodas to energy drinks, highlight its strong market position.



The Atlanta, GA-based global beverage giant is transitioning to a total beverage provider with something for everyone to drink. As part of this transformation, Coca-Cola is refining its product lineup, focusing on core brands while investing in innovation to meet evolving consumer demands. The company has added healthier options and energy drinks, responding to the consumers’ shift away from sugary beverages.



To address the decline in soda sales in recent years, Coca-Cola has shifted its focus to healthier alternatives like coffee, sparkling water and sports drinks. The company has broadened its portfolio with brands such as vitaminwater, smartwater, Simply Juices and Dasani. It has also introduced Maaza Aam Panna to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing fruit-flavored sparkling segment. The launch of the Real Magic platform, with the acquisition of BODYARMOR and the debut of Coke Starlight, signals positive momentum for the company.



With a focus on innovation and digital growth, KO is well-positioned for long-term success. Recent achievements include the reformulation of Sprite, the expansion of Fuze Tea in Europe and the launch of Minute Maid Zero Sugar in North America. The company is also entering the fast-growing ready-to-drink alcohol market as part of its innovation strategy.



E-commerce has been a key growth driver, with Coca-Cola doubling online sales in several markets. To capitalize on this, the company has increased digital investments, enhanced consumer engagement and tested new digital initiatives. KO has also revamped its marketing approach. The introduction of Studio X, a digital marketing ecosystem, allows the company to produce content faster, scale campaigns and track real-time performance, boosting its ability to innovate and execute marketing strategies effectively.

Can Coca-Cola’s Success Face Hurdles?

While KO is experiencing positive trends in most markets, it remains vulnerable to macroeconomic disruptions in others. These include low consumer confidence in China, geopolitical and economic challenges in Eurasia and the Middle East, and high inflation in Argentina, all of which could affect revenues.



Management notes that inflation is beginning to stabilize in developed markets, but many developing and emerging markets still face significant inflationary pressures, leading to higher prices. Also, currency fluctuations might pose challenges in certain regions.



Considering current rates and hedged positions, KO anticipates currency headwinds to reduce 2024 comparable revenues by 5-6% and comparable EPS by 8-9%.

Is KO’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Coca-Cola undoubtedly commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. However, we believe that its valuation is too stretched at this time.



KO trades at a significant premium to industry peers with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.53X. The current valuation is below its five-year median of 23.76X and has surpassed the broader industry’s multiple of 21.23X.



The company’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial. While success in these areas could further strengthen its market leadership, failure could pose serious challenges for this soft drink giant. At this moment, its current valuation seems unwarranted.

How to Approach Investing in Coca-Cola Stock?

KO’s dominant market position, diverse product portfolio, and strategic focus on innovation and digital expansion place it well for long-term growth. However, near-term challenges like rising inflationary pressures, macroeconomic disruptions across some markets, and adverse currency rates persist.



While Coca-Cola remains an attractive investment for long-term investors due to its robust profitability and expanding global presence, efforts to combat the challenging landscape are crucial. Prospective investors may need to carefully evaluate the current valuation, but for existing shareholders, holding on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock seems a prudent move, given its long-term potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

