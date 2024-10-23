Coca-Cola reports Q3 adjusted EPS 77c, consensus 74c

Reports Q3 revenue $11.9B, consensus $11.6B. Global unit case volume down 1%. “Our business continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of a dynamic external environment,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola (KO) Company. “We are encouraged by our year-to-date performance and our system’s ability to manage near-term challenges while also remaining focused on long-term growth opportunities.”

