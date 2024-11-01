Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo Face Legal Battle on Plastic Waste Accountability

Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO), accusing the beverage giants of contributing to plastic pollution and engaging in deceptive business practices. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that the companies misled the public regarding the recyclability of their plastic bottles, which the county claims are not recycled at a significant scale to prevent environmental damage. LA County characterizes the plastic waste from these bottles as a public nuisance and seeks penalties to compel the companies to address the pollution.





The county's legal action comes amid a broader trend of lawsuits targeting plastic pollution, reflecting growing governmental pressure on corporations to be accountable for the environmental impact of their products. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath emphasized the need for companies to "take responsibility" for the consequences of their packaging. According to the county, plastic waste from residences totaled over 246,000 tons in 2024, while commercial plastic waste reached 628,000 tons.





The case underscores a significant shift as local governments and environmental advocates hold corporations accountable for plastic waste. This lawsuit is part of a rising wave of legal challenges aimed at plastic pollution, as evidenced by similar actions from New York’s attorney general and California’s recent lawsuit against Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) over single-use plastics. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have previously defended their environmental practices, yet these new legal challenges may require further transparency and action on sustainability.As environmental concerns grow, regulatory pressure on major corporations is likely to increase. The outcome of this lawsuit could have broader implications for the beverage industry and set precedents regarding the accountability of companies for the environmental impact of their packaging. With recycling rates remaining low, industry players may need to adopt more sustainable packaging solutions to address mounting consumer and governmental demands.

