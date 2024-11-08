Coca-Cola HBC Strengthens Financial Position with Note Buyback

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC has repurchased €23.4 million of its outstanding €600 million notes due 2031, reducing the total principal amount to €576.6 million. This strategic move reflects the company’s proactive financial management, potentially enhancing its credit profile and appealing to investors. With a robust portfolio and a commitment to sustainability, Coca-Cola HBC remains a key player in the beverage industry.

