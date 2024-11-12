News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC Expands Euro Note Programme

November 12, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC has released a supplement to its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, which has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This move is a strategic step for Coca-Cola HBC as it continues to leverage financial markets to support its growth and sustainability initiatives across 29 countries. The company’s robust portfolio and focus on socio-economic development place it among top sustainability performers.

