Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.
Coca-Cola HBC has released a supplement to its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, which has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This move is a strategic step for Coca-Cola HBC as it continues to leverage financial markets to support its growth and sustainability initiatives across 29 countries. The company’s robust portfolio and focus on socio-economic development place it among top sustainability performers.
