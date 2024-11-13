News & Insights

Coca-Cola HBC Director Joins Monster Beverage Board

November 13, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced that its Independent non-Executive Director, William W. Douglas III, will join Monster Beverage Corporation as a non-executive director starting January 2025. This move highlights the strategic connections between major beverage companies and could influence market perceptions. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates potential collaborative opportunities in the industry.

