Coca-Cola FEMSA Demonstrates Strong Corporate Governance

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has complied with the Code of Best Corporate Practices as mandated by the Mexican Stock Exchange, ensuring transparency and communication with shareholders. The company provides detailed information in advance of shareholder meetings, maintains a robust investor relations department, and has outlined procedures for the prevention and resolution of disputes. Additionally, the Board of Directors is committed to protecting shareholder interests, creating social and economic value, and considering the impact of corporate decisions on various stakeholders.

