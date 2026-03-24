Coca-Cola Faces Margin Pressure: Can Pricing Power Hold?

The Coca-Cola Company KO shows resilience in its pricing strategy, but rising cost pressures and softer consumer conditions could test margins in 2026. Management highlighted that fourth-quarter 2025 price/mix growth appeared muted at 1%, yet underlying pricing actions were closer to 4%, with an unfavorable mix masking the benefit. In 2025, pricing remained a key contributor to roughly 5% revenue growth, reinforcing Coca-Cola’s ability to pass through costs when needed.



However, the company expects a more balanced growth profile ahead, with pricing and volume contributing roughly equally. Management noted that as inflation moderates and consumer demand stabilizes, the reliance on pricing alone will ease, implying less margin cushion from price increases. At the same time, volume recovery in key markets, such as India and China, along with navigating tax-related headwinds in Mexico, will be critical to sustaining profitability.



Cost dynamics also remain in focus. While management expects commodity volatility and global trade shifts, it believes the overall impact on the cost basket will be “manageable.” Coca-Cola plans to continue investing ahead of the curve in brands, capabilities and market execution, which could weigh on near-term margins despite steady top-line growth guidance of 4-5%.



Coca-Cola still sees pricing power, supported by its brand strength, revenue growth management tools and flexible price-pack architecture. These levers help offset taxes, inflation and shifting consumer demand while protecting value share. With macro pressures lingering and pricing expected to normalize, sustaining margin expansion will increasingly depend on volume recovery and operational efficiency rather than price alone.

KO’s Peers: Pricing Dynamics of PEP & MNST

As PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST navigate moderating inflation and shifting consumer demand, their ability to balance pricing actions with volume growth will play a key role in shaping margin trends alongside Coca-Cola.



PepsiCo emphasizes that pricing remains a key driver of organic revenue growth, though the pace is moderating as inflation eases and consumers grow more value-conscious. Management highlighted continued productivity initiatives and revenue growth management to offset higher input and logistics costs. While investments in brands and capabilities may pressure near-term margins, PepsiCo expects disciplined pricing, mix improvement and cost savings to support steady margin performance over time.



Monster Beverage highlighted that pricing and promotional discipline, alongside favorable geographic and product mix, supported gross margin improvement despite cost inflation. Management noted easing freight and input costs, which helped profitability, while strategic pricing actions across international markets contributed to revenue growth. The company continues investing in innovation and distribution expansion, which may create near-term expense pressure, but expects the margin performance to benefit from scale efficiencies and stabilizing commodity costs.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have risen 7.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86X, higher than the industry’s 18.04X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8% and 7.3%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both years have moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.