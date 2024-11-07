Coca-Cola Europacific Partners price target raised to $86 from $84 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman raised the firm’s price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to $86 from $84 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm thinks the company’s reiterated fiscal 2024 outlook, despite a tempered sales outlook, highlights it has the right strategies in place to navigate the current backdrop.

