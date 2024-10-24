News & Insights

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ Management Buys More Shares

October 24, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has revealed recent stock acquisitions by key personnel, with Ana Callol and Jose Antonio Echeverria purchasing shares under the company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan. These transactions, conducted on Nasdaq, highlight ongoing interest in the company’s stock by its management team. Such moves can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

