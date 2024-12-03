Coca-Cola Europacific Partners initiated with a Market Perform at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat initiated coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) with a Market Perform rating and $82 price target The bottlers like to point to per capita consumption as an indication of growth potential, but looking at this in isolation is overrated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says companies must appeal to local consumer preferences though occasion building, brand propositions and packaging to drive long-term growth. Reduced sugar has a strong correlation with GDP per capita and is an important growth driver, adds Bernstein.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.