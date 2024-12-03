News & Insights

Stocks
CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners initiated with a Market Perform at Bernstein

December 03, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat initiated coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) with a Market Perform rating and $82 price target The bottlers like to point to per capita consumption as an indication of growth potential, but looking at this in isolation is overrated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says companies must appeal to local consumer preferences though occasion building, brand propositions and packaging to drive long-term growth. Reduced sugar has a strong correlation with GDP per capita and is an important growth driver, adds Bernstein.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CCEP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.