Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives Increase Shareholdings

December 02, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has reported several transactions involving its key executives acquiring shares under the UK Share Plan. The transactions, conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market, highlight a notable interest from the company’s leadership in increasing their stakes, potentially reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

