Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives Increase Shareholdings

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has reported several transactions involving its key executives acquiring shares under the UK Share Plan. The transactions, conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market, highlight a notable interest from the company’s leadership in increasing their stakes, potentially reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.
