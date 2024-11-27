Coca-Cola Europacific downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $82, down from $85. The firm expects soft drinks to deliver another year of consistent compounding high-single-digit earnings growth in 2025, underpinned by solid volume growth, further pricing and positive pack mix and efficiencies to support margin expansion. However, the stocks’ valuations relative to beverages “is looking increasingly full for a number of players,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. As such, it downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and upgraded Coca-Cola HBC.

