Coca-Cola Consolidated Hikes Dividend; Board Approves $1.0 Bln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) announced that it increased its quarterly dividend to $2.50 per share (up from $0.50 per share). The increased dividend will be payable November 8, 2024 to Common Stock and Class B Common Stock stockholders of record as of October 25, 2024.

The company's Board also approved a $1.0 billion share repurchase program for the Company's Common Stock. The authorization to repurchase shares is at management's discretion with respect to the timing and amount of the repurchases.

