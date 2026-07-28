Coca-Cola Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 7 to 8 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 9 to 10 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.27 to $3.30 per share.

It also projects organic revenue growth of about 5 percent, with approximate 1 percent currency tailwind and a 2 to 3 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

Previously, the company expected comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 6 to 7 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 8 to 9 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.24 to $3.27 per share. It also expected organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent.

For the second quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a 1 percent currency tailwind, and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 3 percent currency tailwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KO is trading on the NYSE at $86.68, up $2.58 or 3.07 percent.

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