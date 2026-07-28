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Coca-Cola Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

July 28, 2026 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 7 to 8 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 9 to 10 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.27 to $3.30 per share.

It also projects organic revenue growth of about 5 percent, with approximate 1 percent currency tailwind and a 2 to 3 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

Previously, the company expected comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 6 to 7 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 8 to 9 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.24 to $3.27 per share. It also expected organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent.

For the second quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a 1 percent currency tailwind, and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 3 percent currency tailwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KO is trading on the NYSE at $86.68, up $2.58 or 3.07 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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