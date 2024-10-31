News & Insights

Cobre Limited Secures A$4.6M for Project Expansion

October 31, 2024

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited successfully raised approximately A$4.6 million through a placement significantly backed by high-quality institutional investors, including substantial contributions from its largest shareholder and directors. The funds will be utilized to boost exploration and development of the Ngami and Okavango projects in Botswana, as well as the High Purity Quartz project in Western Australia. This financial move underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating its strategic initiatives in promising mining regions.

