Cobram Estate Olives Reports Strong FY2024 Performance

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd., Australia’s largest vertically integrated olive farmer, reported a strong financial performance for FY2024, with an EBITDA profit of $66.7 million and record operational cash flow of $64.1 million. The company experienced robust demand for its premium extra virgin olive oils, leading to significant growth in packaged goods sales in both Australian and US markets. As input costs stabilize, Cobram Estate Olives is well-positioned for continued success in the global olive industry.

