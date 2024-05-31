Cobra Resources Plc Schedules Virtual AGM

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.

Cobra Resources Plc, a rare earth exploration company, has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2024 as a virtual event, details of which can be found on the company’s website. The company is advancing its Wudinna Project in South Australia with a focus on leveraging in situ recovery mining to potentially redefine the cost of rare earth production. Additionally, the Wudinna Project also boasts a significant gold resource estimate, highlighting the dual-commodity potential of Cobra’s holdings.

For further insights into GB:COBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.