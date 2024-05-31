News & Insights

Cobra Resources Plc Schedules Virtual AGM

May 31, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.

Cobra Resources Plc, a rare earth exploration company, has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2024 as a virtual event, details of which can be found on the company’s website. The company is advancing its Wudinna Project in South Australia with a focus on leveraging in situ recovery mining to potentially redefine the cost of rare earth production. Additionally, the Wudinna Project also boasts a significant gold resource estimate, highlighting the dual-commodity potential of Cobra’s holdings.

