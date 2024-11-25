Cobalt Blue Holdings Announces $6.08 Million Entitlement Issue

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. is launching a non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering 1 new share for every 5 held at $0.072 each, aiming to raise approximately $6.08 million. Eligible shareholders must apply for new shares via the company’s online portal before the issue closes on December 12, 2024. This initiative provides an opportunity for investors to potentially increase their stake in the company without the need for a new prospectus.

