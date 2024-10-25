Cobalt Blue Holdings Announces 2024 AGM Details

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, at their North Sydney offices. This event is crucial for shareholders and investors interested in the company’s strategic decisions and future direction. Key resolutions and voting rights will be discussed, providing insights into the company’s governance and future plans.

