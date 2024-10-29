News & Insights

Stocks
CCB

Coastal Financial price target raised to $73 from $61 at Raymond James

October 29, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Coastal Financial (CCB) to $73 from $61 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Coastal Financial’s Q3 results were in line with its forecast, demonstrating continued progress on its strategic plan, and its de-risking efforts are evident in credit metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, Coastal’s pipeline of new partners remains strong, where it signed a letter of intent with a new partner, which should support accelerating organic growth going forward, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CCB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.