CNS Pharmaceuticals sees cash runway through 2Q25

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash of approximately $7.0 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company closed a $3.0 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at the market under Nasdaq rules, as well as completing $1.6 million of offerings via the Company’s at-the-market facility. Based on management’s planned activities and current expectations, cash on hand is sufficient to fund our operations through the second quarter of 2025.
