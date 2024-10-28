News & Insights

CNOOC Limited Shows Strong Profit Growth in Q3 2024

October 28, 2024 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.

CNOOC Limited reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net profit attributable to shareholders rising by 9% to RMB 36,928 million, despite a 13.5% decline in revenue. Year-to-date, the company has seen a significant 19.5% increase in net profit, demonstrating strong operational efficiency and cash flow management. This performance highlights the company’s resilience and potential as an attractive option for investors in the energy sector.

