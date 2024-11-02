CNO Financial Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

CNO Financial Group ( (CNO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CNO Financial Group presented to its investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is a company that secures the future of middle-income America by providing life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands. The company operates primarily in the insurance sector and is known for its focus on serving middle-income customers.

The company recently reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings, highlighting strong financial performance despite market volatility. CNO Financial Group achieved record annuity collected premiums and saw continued growth in their Medicare and long-term care sales. Net operating income improved significantly compared to the previous year, demonstrating the company’s resilience and strategic focus.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter include a 25% increase in annuity collected premiums and a 26% rise in Medicare Advantage sales. The company’s net operating income excluding non-economic impacts reached $119.2 million, marking an 18% increase from the previous year. CNO also returned $106.8 million to shareholders and raised its full-year guidance for earnings and cash flow. The producing agent count in both the Consumer and Worksite Divisions rose by 5% and 17%, respectively.

CNO Financial Group continues to leverage its unique position in the middle-income market, supported by demographic trends and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Looking ahead, the company is poised to maintain its growth trajectory as it optimizes the balance between production, profitability, and capital management.

