CNMD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.98, changing hands as high as $111.70 per share. CONMED Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNMD's low point in its 52 week range is $82.97 per share, with $138.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.24.

