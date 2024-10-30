News & Insights

CNFinance Plans Name Change in Upcoming Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

CNFinance Holdings (CNF) has released an update.

CNFinance Holdings is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss a proposed name change. This change aims to reflect the company’s evolving identity without altering shareholder rights or financial stability. Investors should note that the meeting will determine the future brand direction of this leading Chinese home equity loan service provider.

