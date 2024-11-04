CNA Financial Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), a commercial property and casualty insurance company, Monday reported net income of $283 million, or $1.04 per share for the third quarter, higher than $258 million, or $0.95 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Excluding investment losses, core income was $293 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $289 million, or $1.06 per share last year.

Net investment losses for the quarter were $7 million compared to $31 million loss in the prior year quarter.

CNA Financial has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share payable December 5, to stockholders of record on November 18.

