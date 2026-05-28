CMS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.59, changing hands as low as $73.03 per share. CMS Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.37 per share, with $80.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.14. The CMS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further CMS Research:

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