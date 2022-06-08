CMRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.04, changing hands as low as $13.37 per share. Costamare Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.64 per share, with $18.0122 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.51.

