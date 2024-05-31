CMOC Appoints New Supervisor Amidst Corporate Reshuffle

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co (CMOC) announces the retirement of Supervisor Mr. Xu Wenhui effective from May 31, 2024, due to personal reasons, and appoints Mr. Li Hongwei as the new Supervisor. Mr. Li, with a strong background in corporate anti-corruption and risk control, will serve until the 2026 annual general meeting. He brings extensive legal and compliance experience to CMOC, having held significant roles in Shanghai Fosun High Technology and Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group.

For further insights into HK:3993 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.