News & Insights

Stocks
CMCLF

CMOC Appoints New Supervisor Amidst Corporate Reshuffle

May 31, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co (CMOC) announces the retirement of Supervisor Mr. Xu Wenhui effective from May 31, 2024, due to personal reasons, and appoints Mr. Li Hongwei as the new Supervisor. Mr. Li, with a strong background in corporate anti-corruption and risk control, will serve until the 2026 annual general meeting. He brings extensive legal and compliance experience to CMOC, having held significant roles in Shanghai Fosun High Technology and Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group.

For further insights into HK:3993 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.