CML Microsystems Boosts Financial Strategy with Share Buyback

December 04, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

CML Microsystems (GB:CML) has released an update.

CML Microsystems has bought back 1,500 ordinary shares at £2.55 each, bringing the total voting rights to 16,077,359 shares. This move aligns with their strategy to maintain robust financial health, supported by a cash-generative, debt-free profile. CML continues to capitalize on growth opportunities in the communications market, driven by increasing demand for faster and more secure data transmission.

