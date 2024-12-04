CML Microsystems Boosts Financial Strategy with Share Buyback

CML Microsystems (GB:CML) has released an update.
CML Microsystems has bought back 1,500 ordinary shares at £2.55 each, bringing the total voting rights to 16,077,359 shares. This move aligns with their strategy to maintain robust financial health, supported by a cash-generative, debt-free profile. CML continues to capitalize on growth opportunities in the communications market, driven by increasing demand for faster and more secure data transmission.
