CMGE Technology Raises HK$94.2M for Game Development

CMGE Technology Group Limited has completed the issuance of 105,777,777 new shares, raising approximately HK$94.2 million. The proceeds will be used to boost their IP-based game publishing and development, focusing on acquiring leading game developers and strong IP rights in Greater China. This move slightly alters their shareholding structure, with public shareholders now holding 43.92% of the company.

