CME Group Posts Nov. Market Statistics - Quick Facts

December 03, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CME Group said November market statistics reached the highest November average daily volume of a record 30.2 million contracts, up 7% from prior year. The company also announced all-time record monthly international ADV of 9.3 million contracts.

November ADV across asset classes included: record November Interest Rate ADV of 17.5 million contracts; Equity Index ADV of 6.4 million contracts; Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts; record November Agricultural ADV of 1.9 million contracts; record November Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts; and record November Metals ADV of 843,000 contracts.

