CME Group Posts Nov. Market Statistics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CME Group said November market statistics reached the highest November average daily volume of a record 30.2 million contracts, up 7% from prior year. The company also announced all-time record monthly international ADV of 9.3 million contracts.

November ADV across asset classes included: record November Interest Rate ADV of 17.5 million contracts; Equity Index ADV of 6.4 million contracts; Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts; record November Agricultural ADV of 1.9 million contracts; record November Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts; and record November Metals ADV of 843,000 contracts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.