CME Group Announces Share Repurchase and Dividend Plan

December 05, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

CME Group ( (CME) ) has shared an announcement.

CME Group has announced a significant move to return capital to shareholders, approving a $3 billion share repurchase program and declaring a $2.1 billion annual variable dividend, equating to $5.80 per share. This strategy, highlighted by Chairman Terry Duffy, aims to effectively manage shareholder interests through flexible capital return methods. The share buyback plan, which has no expiration date, allows for repurchases based on market conditions, while the dividend increase underscores CME Group’s commitment to sustaining its variable dividend structure.

