CME Group Announces Annual Variable Dividend And $3 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - CME Group announced that its Board of Directors declared 2024 annual variable dividend, amounting to $5.80 per share. The dividend is payable January 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2024, and totals approximately $2.1 billion. Also, the Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $3 billion of Class A common stock, subject to market conditions.

CME Group said it intends to continue its variable dividend structure. Beginning in 2026, the declaration and payment of the annual variable dividend will align with the first quarter regular dividend paid in March 2026 rather than at the end of the calendar year, the company noted.

