CMC Metals Unveils New Resource Estimate for Silver Hart

November 27, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

CMC Metals (TSE:CMB) has released an update.

CMC Metals Ltd. has announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate for its Silver Hart Project in Yukon, Canada, revealing an inferred resource of 8.820 million ounces of silver equivalent. This estimate complies with Canadian standards for mineral project disclosures, highlighting the project’s potential in silver, lead, and zinc production.

