CMC Materials, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $173.01 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $83.12 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMC Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.02 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $2.48 billion from $2.01 billion last year.

CMC Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $173.01 Mln. vs. $83.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $2.48 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.