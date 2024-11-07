CMB.TECH’s Profitable Q3 and Strategic Expansion

Euronav (CMBT) has released an update.

CMB.TECH, formerly known as Euronav, reported a profit of USD 98.1 million for Q3 2024 and a year-to-date profit of USD 777.7 million. The company has successfully transitioned into a diversified maritime group with the delivery of eight new vessels and the opening of a hydrogen engine R&D center in Japan. These strategic moves underline CMB.TECH’s commitment to decarbonization and fleet optimization.

For further insights into CMBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.