CMB.TECH’s Profitable Q3 and Strategic Expansion

November 07, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Euronav (CMBT) has released an update.

CMB.TECH, formerly known as Euronav, reported a profit of USD 98.1 million for Q3 2024 and a year-to-date profit of USD 777.7 million. The company has successfully transitioned into a diversified maritime group with the delivery of eight new vessels and the opening of a hydrogen engine R&D center in Japan. These strategic moves underline CMB.TECH’s commitment to decarbonization and fleet optimization.

