CMB launches reopening of public takeover bid for CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH (CMBT) NV announces that today CMB NV has reopened its Belgian public takeover bid on all shares in CMB.TECH not already owned by CMB or persons affiliated with it, in accordance with applicable Belgian law, and concurrently is making a new U.S. offer in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws, addressed to U.S. shareholders within the meaning of Rule 14d-1(d) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The acceptance period of the Reopening opens on October 23 and closes on November 21 at 4 p.m. CET, or 10 a.m. New York City time. “The bid price of the Reopening amounts to $12.66 per share, i.e. $18.95 per share as increased, reduced by distributions totaling $6.29 per share. In the supplement to its response memorandum, the supervisory board of CMB.TECH unanimously recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares in the Reopening,” the company noted.

