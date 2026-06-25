CM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/29/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/29/26, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.07, payable on 7/28/26. As a percentage of CM's recent stock price of $114.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when CM shares open for trading on 6/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CM's low point in its 52 week range is $69.43 per share, with $117.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.51.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CM makes up 2.02% of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CM).

In Thursday trading, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further CM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.