Cluey Ltd Strives for Profitability Amid Economic Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Cluey Ltd (AU:CLU) has released an update.

Cluey Ltd, Australia’s largest online school tutoring company, has made significant strides in improving its financial metrics, including a 56% reduction in EBITDA loss and lowered operating costs in FY24. The company remains focused on profitability amid economic challenges and continues to support students facing literacy and numeracy issues, highlighting its critical role in the education sector. With a blend of AI-driven solutions and human expertise, Cluey is well-positioned to cater to the increasing demand for private educational support in a technology-driven world.

For further insights into AU:CLU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

