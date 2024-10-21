News & Insights

CLP Holdings Boosts Sales and Sustainability Efforts in 2024

October 21, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

CLP Holdings reported a 2.5% increase in Hong Kong electricity sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by above-normal temperatures and increased consumption across most sectors. The company also reduced its average net tariff by 2%, supported decarbonization initiatives, and expanded electric vehicle charging infrastructure to meet rising demand. Additionally, CLP Power launched several programs to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability for commercial clients and underprivileged communities.

