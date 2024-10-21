News & Insights

CLP Holdings Appoints Experienced Independent Director

October 21, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

CLP Holdings has appointed Mrs. Kung Yeung Yun Chi Ann as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of its key committees, effective October 2024. With a robust background in banking and financial services, Mrs. Kung brings over 30 years of experience to the role. Her extensive leadership roles in various public and private sectors enhance her qualifications for this strategic position.

