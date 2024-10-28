News & Insights

Clover Biopharmaceuticals’ RSV Vaccine Shows Promising Trial Results

October 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (HK:2197) has released an update.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals announced promising results from its Phase I trial of the RSV vaccine candidate SCB-1019, demonstrating comparable immunogenicity to GSK’s AREXVY while showing significantly lower adverse event rates. The vaccine, based on Clover’s Trimer-Tag technology, holds potential for broader immune response and better tolerability, paving the way for further trials in 2025. This development could enhance Clover’s position in the competitive vaccine market, attracting keen interest from investors and market watchers.

