Cloudia Research Launches Share Buyback Plan

November 22, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Cloudia Research S.p.A. (IT:AGAIN) has released an update.

Cloudia Research S.p.A. has announced the approval of a new share buyback plan, allowing the purchase of up to 500,000 shares over 18 months. This move aims to support stock liquidity, establish a securities warehouse, and facilitate stock options as well as core business projects. The buyback initiative is expected to enhance operational flexibility and strategic execution.

