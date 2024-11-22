Cloudia Research Launches Share Buyback Plan

Cloudia Research S.p.A. (IT:AGAIN) has released an update.

Cloudia Research S.p.A. has announced the approval of a new share buyback plan, allowing the purchase of up to 500,000 shares over 18 months. This move aims to support stock liquidity, establish a securities warehouse, and facilitate stock options as well as core business projects. The buyback initiative is expected to enhance operational flexibility and strategic execution.

