Cloudflare Stock Gains 7% Over Expansion Of Agent Cloud To Power Next Generation Of Agents

(RTTNews) - Stock of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is moving up about 7 percent on Monday morning trading after the company expands its Agent Cloud with new features to help developers build, deploy, and scale agents.

The company's shares are currently trading at $179.87 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 7.72 percent. The stock opened at $170.00 and has climbed as high as $179.29 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $100.25 to $260.00.

The expanded suite of infrastructure, security, and developer tools is designed to move AI agents from experimental demos on local laptops to robust, production-grade workloads running across Cloudflare's global network.

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