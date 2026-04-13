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Cloudflare Stock Gains 7% Over Expansion Of Agent Cloud To Power Next Generation Of Agents

April 13, 2026 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is moving up about 7 percent on Monday morning trading after the company expands its Agent Cloud with new features to help developers build, deploy, and scale agents.

The company's shares are currently trading at $179.87 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 7.72 percent. The stock opened at $170.00 and has climbed as high as $179.29 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $100.25 to $260.00.

The expanded suite of infrastructure, security, and developer tools is designed to move AI agents from experimental demos on local laptops to robust, production-grade workloads running across Cloudflare's global network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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