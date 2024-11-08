Cloudflare price target raised to $77 from $72 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Cloudflare (NET) to $77 from $72 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The company reported a “mixed” Q3, and the management noted that several larger deals in the Americas slipped into Q4 as a function of its 2024 leadership changes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Goldman adds however that it is maintaining a Sell rating as it believes that upleveling the sales force to capture both an enterprise opportunity and an expanded product opportunity with Security will take time and not be linear.

