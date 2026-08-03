Cloudflare to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cloudflare NET is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, 2026. NET anticipates revenues between $664 million and $665 million for second-quarter 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NET’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $665.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 30%.

For the second quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings of 27 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NET’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting growth of 28.6% from the same quarter last year. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Cloudflare’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.62%.

Factors Likely to Influence Cloudflare’s Q2 Results

Cloudflare’s second-quarter results are likely to benefit from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and the emergence of the agentic Internet. As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents and autonomous workflows, demand for Cloudflare’s global network, application services and security offerings is expected to have remained strong in the to-be-reported quarter. Management continues to view AI-driven traffic as a structural growth opportunity for its platform.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cloudflare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Growing adoption of Cloudflare’s Workers developer platform is expected to have been another key growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter. Enterprises are increasingly building and deploying AI-native applications closer to end users, while developers continue to embrace AI-assisted coding and inference workloads. Rising demand for AI Gateway, Agent Cloud, AI Crawl Control and related offerings is likely to have supported Cloudflare’s top-line performance in the second quarter.

The ongoing shift toward Zero Trust cybersecurity architectures is also expected to have benefited Cloudflare’s second-quarter performance. Enterprises continue to consolidate networking and security vendors in favor of unified platforms that simplify operations while enhancing security. Strong adoption of Cloudflare One, SASE, Browser Isolation, Gateway and Access solutions is likely to have remained a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter.

Cloudflare is also benefiting from enterprises moving away from traditional hyperscaler-centric architectures toward more flexible, developer-friendly and cost-efficient networking platforms. Its unified platform approach, combined with usage-based services and global edge infrastructure, is expected to have attracted customers looking to modernize applications and AI workloads during the second quarter.

However, higher network utilization and the growing mix of developer-focused products are likely to have continued pressuring gross margins in the second quarter. Increasing infrastructure costs associated with rising AI and application traffic, along with continued investment in platform expansion, are anticipated to have weighed on profitability in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty is expected to have continued affecting enterprise spending decisions.

Earnings Whispers for Cloudflare

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cloudflare this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though Cloudflare carries a Zacks Rank #2, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

SanDisk Corporation SNDK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SanDisk’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $34.24 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 11,707%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 5.7% over the past 60 days. Shares of SanDisk have soared 457.3% year to date (YTD).

Western Digital Corporation WDC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Digital’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 101.8%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 3 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of Western Digital have surged 217.5% YTD.

MKS Inc. MKSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +2.64% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.93 per share, calling for a year-over-year jump of 65.5%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised northward by a penny in the past 30 days. Shares of MKS have rallied 83.5% YTD.

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Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.