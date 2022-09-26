Cloudflare (NET) Releases Data Localization Suite in Asia

Cloudflare NET, one of the world’s largest website security companies, recently launched the Cloudflare Data Localization Suite (“DLS”) in three new Asian countries — Australia, India and Japan — to aid domestic as well as international companies doing business in these countries comply with their data localization obligations.

With a granular approach to data localization, Cloudflare enables companies present in these nations to service their traffic locally while allowing them to benefit from features like speed, security and scalability.

The Cloudflare DLS will make it easy for businesses to set rules and controls at the Internet edge, adhere to compliance regulations, and keep data locally stored and protected. Any industry-based business of any size can choose the data center locations and build applications that combine global performance with local compliance regulations.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare has been benefiting from solid demand for security solutions, which have become imperative due to aggravated cyberattacks, work and learn from home policies, and a zero-trust approach.

With its Area 1 Security buyout in April, Cloudflare intends to provide organizations with a convenient way to block phishing, malware, business email compromise and other advanced threats. This email security will be delivered as part of an integrated, zero-trust approach to secure end applications of enterprise customers.

In March, Cloudflare expanded its partnership with the Sunnyvale, CA-based CrowdStrike CRWD, a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services. The website security company integrated its Zero Trust platform with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Zero Trust Assessment platform to provide more powerful Zero Trust solutions to the joint customers of both companies.

Combining insights from the company's global network with CrowdStrike’s CrowdXDR Alliance platform, Cloudflare helps mutual customers identify and stop cyberattacks. In case of an attack, CrowdStrike helps get NET customers’ web properties and networks back online.

Previously, in the same month, the company launched Cloudflare Application Programming Interfaces ("API") Gateway to deliver simple, fast and effective protection to all of its businesses while controlling their APIs. The new release leverages Cloudflare’s Machine Learning engine to analyze API traffic and offers complete visibility by scanning the entire network and listing API endpoints automatically.

Cloudflare was recognized under the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2022 Vendor Assessment, a premier vendor assessment tool providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of information and communications vendors for a wide range of technology markets.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Cloudflare carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while CrowdStrike carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NET and CRWD have lost 55.7% and 36.7%, respectively, in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD and Silicon Laboratories SLAB, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days.



Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have improved 97.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days.



Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have declined 15.9% in the past year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



CrowdStrike (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.